Activist Sammi Deen Baloch Condemns State's Policies on Baloch Identity

In a stark critique of state policies, prominent activist Sammi Deen Baloch condemned what she describes as an assault on Baloch identity. Through the social media platform X, she asserted that the state perceives the Baloch community as an enemy rather than a nation, targeting individuals based on their identity rather than insurgent activities.

Baloch argued that the official narrative of terrorism serves as a smokescreen to justify the state's aggressive actions against Baloch citizens globally, questioning the legitimacy of such measures. She highlighted the enforced disappearances of unarmed civilians as evidence of these disguised policies.

Raising alarms over what she termed as genocide, Baloch emphasized the indiscriminate targeting of Baloch men, women, and children, urging for international accountability. Her statements have intensified global calls for transparency and the protection of Baloch human rights.