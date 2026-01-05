Left Menu

Activist Sammi Deen Baloch Condemns State's Policies on Baloch Identity

Sammi Deen Baloch, a well-known activist, accuses state policies of targeting Baloch identity, not insurgency. She criticizes the use of terrorism narratives as a facade to legitimize violence against the Baloch community, labeling it a form of genocide and calling for urgent international attention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-01-2026 14:38 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 14:38 IST
Activist Sammi Deen Baloch Condemns State's Policies on Baloch Identity
Prominent activist Sammi Deen Baloch (Photo/@SammiBaluch). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Balochistan

In a stark critique of state policies, prominent activist Sammi Deen Baloch condemned what she describes as an assault on Baloch identity. Through the social media platform X, she asserted that the state perceives the Baloch community as an enemy rather than a nation, targeting individuals based on their identity rather than insurgent activities.

Baloch argued that the official narrative of terrorism serves as a smokescreen to justify the state's aggressive actions against Baloch citizens globally, questioning the legitimacy of such measures. She highlighted the enforced disappearances of unarmed civilians as evidence of these disguised policies.

Raising alarms over what she termed as genocide, Baloch emphasized the indiscriminate targeting of Baloch men, women, and children, urging for international accountability. Her statements have intensified global calls for transparency and the protection of Baloch human rights.

TRENDING

1
Latvian Investigation Clears Docked Ship of Undersea Cable Damage

Latvian Investigation Clears Docked Ship of Undersea Cable Damage

 Global
2
Village Head Faces Legal Action Over Land Encroachment in Uttar Pradesh

Village Head Faces Legal Action Over Land Encroachment in Uttar Pradesh

 India
3
Manipur Blasts: Locals Outraged Amidst Security Concerns

Manipur Blasts: Locals Outraged Amidst Security Concerns

 India
4
Violent Gym Ownership Dispute Sparks Outrage in East Delhi

Violent Gym Ownership Dispute Sparks Outrage in East Delhi

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Urban Waste: Circular Economy Pathways for Cleaner East African Cities

Fighting Fire with Innovation: Why U.S. Wildfire Technology Fails to Reach Scale

How Primary Teachers View ChatGPT: Developing an Attitude Scale for Math Education

Inclusive Disaster Education in Primary Schools Improves Preparedness for All Children

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026