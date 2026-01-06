Left Menu

Ghost-Eye: Amitav Ghosh's Intimate Exploration of Memory and Identity

Author Amitav Ghosh discusses his latest novel, 'Ghost-Eye', a tale intertwining themes of memory, reincarnation, and identity, set against the backdrops of 1960s Calcutta and modern Brooklyn. The novel, which rapidly took form, reflects on language, culture, and the complex relationship between humanity and nature.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2026 17:25 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 17:25 IST
Ghost-Eye: Amitav Ghosh's Intimate Exploration of Memory and Identity
  • Country:
  • India

Amitav Ghosh, the celebrated author known for weaving intricate narratives that explore memory, identity, and nature, has unveiled his latest work, 'Ghost-Eye'. Set in the contrasting worlds of 1960s Calcutta and modern Brooklyn, the novel delves into themes of reincarnation and familial ties.

With 'Ghost-Eye', Ghosh reflects on the unique cultural identity of Calcutta and the global journey of the Bengali language, drawing from personal experiences and literary influences. His choice to channel stories through his 'Bengali storytelling voice' offers an intimate narrative style distinct from English narratives.

'Ghost-Eye' rapidly materialized, a departure from the typical years Ghosh dedicates to his novels, and explores profound concepts like reincarnation—themes born from his research and fascination with past-life memories. The book's release is marked by a series of launches across India, inviting readers into its deeply woven tales.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
A Son After Ten Daughters: Haryana Couple Defies Odds

A Son After Ten Daughters: Haryana Couple Defies Odds

 India
2
Driving the Future: Ministers Ride in Hydrogen-Powered Vehicle

Driving the Future: Ministers Ride in Hydrogen-Powered Vehicle

 India
3
Media's Quiet Heroics: The Unsung Role in Venezuela's US Strike

Media's Quiet Heroics: The Unsung Role in Venezuela's US Strike

 United States
4
Gang Leader Ameran Zeb Khan's Plot to Reduce Sentence Through Firearms Conspiracy Falls Apart

Gang Leader Ameran Zeb Khan's Plot to Reduce Sentence Through Firearms Consp...

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Weak authentication still threatens smart healthcare systems

One-size-fits-all climate policies fall short across G20

How AI beliefs can trigger bias against humans

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026