Ghost-Eye: Amitav Ghosh's Intimate Exploration of Memory and Identity

Amitav Ghosh, the celebrated author known for weaving intricate narratives that explore memory, identity, and nature, has unveiled his latest work, 'Ghost-Eye'. Set in the contrasting worlds of 1960s Calcutta and modern Brooklyn, the novel delves into themes of reincarnation and familial ties.

With 'Ghost-Eye', Ghosh reflects on the unique cultural identity of Calcutta and the global journey of the Bengali language, drawing from personal experiences and literary influences. His choice to channel stories through his 'Bengali storytelling voice' offers an intimate narrative style distinct from English narratives.

'Ghost-Eye' rapidly materialized, a departure from the typical years Ghosh dedicates to his novels, and explores profound concepts like reincarnation—themes born from his research and fascination with past-life memories. The book's release is marked by a series of launches across India, inviting readers into its deeply woven tales.

