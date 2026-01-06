Innovative Grass Printer Secures Indian Patent

Panjab University's Design Innovation Centre has achieved a significant milestone by securing an Indian patent for a pioneering invention known as the 'Grass Printer'. This autonomous robot is designed to cut grass at varying heights, forming letters, symbols, and patterns on lawns, according to university officials.

The patent has been awarded to Naveen Aggarwal and his research team, highlighting the innovation titled 'Grass Printer: An Automated Multi-Level Grass Cutter to Make Character Impression on Grass'. This technology operates similarly to a robotic lawn mower, equipped with a unique multi-level cutting system that allows for the creation of visible impressions on grass.

The device can be operated through a mobile application, significantly reducing manual labor. It is capable of independently navigating gardens and open spaces, crafting patterns visible from a distance. Moreover, it includes a manual training mode, allowing an operator to guide it once for area mapping, post which the robot can autonomously perform the task and return to its starting point.

The potential applications for this technology are extensive, from landscaping at airports to creating visual displays in sports stadiums, corporate parks, public gardens, and university campuses. Panjab University Vice-Chancellor Renu Vig emphasized that this innovation aligns with national goals of self-reliance and indigenous research under initiatives like Make in India. Naveen Aggarwal added that the patent underscores the university's commitment to practical and beneficial research solutions.

