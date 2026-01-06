Renowned Filmmaker Béla Tarr Passes Away at 70

Acclaimed Hungarian filmmaker Béla Tarr, renowned for his distinctive black-and-white cinematic masterpieces like 'Sátántangó' and 'The Turin Horse,' has passed away at the age of 70 after a prolonged illness.

Throughout a career spanning over four decades, Tarr's artistry in filmmaking garnered numerous awards at film festivals across Europe and Asia, and he was honored with several honorary professorships at universities in China. His films, which were characterized by long, hypnotic takes and stark imagery, often delved into themes of despair and social decay.

In a solemn statement on Tuesday, the Hungarian Filmmakers' Association confirmed his death, expressing deep sorrow. Tarr's filmmaking journey concluded with the release of 'The Turin Horse' in 2011, after which he retired from the realm of feature filmmaking.