Renowned Filmmaker Béla Tarr Passes Away at 70

Acclaimed Hungarian filmmaker Béla Tarr, famous for films like 'Sátántangó' and 'The Turin Horse,' passed away at 70 after a long illness. Tarr was revered for his long, hypnotic film takes that depicted social decay. His illustrious career culminated with his retirement in 2011.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Budapest | Updated: 06-01-2026 19:27 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 19:27 IST
  • Country:
  • Hungary

Acclaimed Hungarian filmmaker Béla Tarr, renowned for his distinctive black-and-white cinematic masterpieces like 'Sátántangó' and 'The Turin Horse,' has passed away at the age of 70 after a prolonged illness.

Throughout a career spanning over four decades, Tarr's artistry in filmmaking garnered numerous awards at film festivals across Europe and Asia, and he was honored with several honorary professorships at universities in China. His films, which were characterized by long, hypnotic takes and stark imagery, often delved into themes of despair and social decay.

In a solemn statement on Tuesday, the Hungarian Filmmakers' Association confirmed his death, expressing deep sorrow. Tarr's filmmaking journey concluded with the release of 'The Turin Horse' in 2011, after which he retired from the realm of feature filmmaking.

Jemimah Rodrigues: The Future Captain of Indian Women's Cricket?

Student Protest Sparks Controversy at JNU

Trial Begins for Officer in Texas School Shooting Aftermath

Controversy Erupts Over Jharkhand's PESA Rules Implementation

