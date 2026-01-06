Left Menu

Kristen Stewart Expresses Interest in Directing 'Twilight' Remake

Kristen Stewart, renowned for her role in the 'Twilight' franchise, has shown interest in directing a remake. On the red carpet of the Palm Springs Film Festival, Stewart mentioned needing support and a significant budget to reimagine the popular Stephenie Meyer series. Her commitment to this potential project was evident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 06-01-2026 19:47 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 19:47 IST
Kristen Stewart Expresses Interest in Directing 'Twilight' Remake
eMovie
  • Country:
  • United States

Kristen Stewart, famous for her portrayal of Bella in the 'Twilight' series, has revealed her interest in directing a remake of the franchise. Speaking at the Palm Springs Film Festival, she emphasized the necessity of a substantial budget and support to breathe new life into the beloved series.

Stewart praised the work of the previous directors who brought the series to life and indicated her willingness to reimagine the saga with her unique perspective. She expressed enthusiasm for a project that would combine both a large budget and passionate backing.

Having been a pivotal figure as Bella Swan, Stewart is eager to revisit the world that elevated her stardom. The franchise, originally directed by the likes of Catherine Harwicke and Bill Condon, remains a cultural touchstone, and Stewart's renewed vision could appeal to longtime fans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jemimah Rodrigues: The Future Captain of Indian Women's Cricket?

Jemimah Rodrigues: The Future Captain of Indian Women's Cricket?

 India
2
Student Protest Sparks Controversy at JNU

Student Protest Sparks Controversy at JNU

 India
3
Trial Begins for Officer in Texas School Shooting Aftermath

Trial Begins for Officer in Texas School Shooting Aftermath

 Global
4
Controversy Erupts Over Jharkhand's PESA Rules Implementation

Controversy Erupts Over Jharkhand's PESA Rules Implementation

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital payments are bringing India’s unbanked into financial system

Weak authentication still threatens smart healthcare systems

One-size-fits-all climate policies fall short across G20

AI beliefs can trigger bias against humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026