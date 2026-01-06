Kristen Stewart Expresses Interest in Directing 'Twilight' Remake

Kristen Stewart, famous for her portrayal of Bella in the 'Twilight' series, has revealed her interest in directing a remake of the franchise. Speaking at the Palm Springs Film Festival, she emphasized the necessity of a substantial budget and support to breathe new life into the beloved series.

Stewart praised the work of the previous directors who brought the series to life and indicated her willingness to reimagine the saga with her unique perspective. She expressed enthusiasm for a project that would combine both a large budget and passionate backing.

Having been a pivotal figure as Bella Swan, Stewart is eager to revisit the world that elevated her stardom. The franchise, originally directed by the likes of Catherine Harwicke and Bill Condon, remains a cultural touchstone, and Stewart's renewed vision could appeal to longtime fans.

(With inputs from agencies.)