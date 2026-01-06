Mauritius President Visits Padmavathi Temple for Spiritual Sojourn
The President of Mauritius, Dharambeer Gokhool, visited the Padmavathi temple in Tirupati to offer prayers. He was received by TTD officials and had darshan of Sri Padmavathi Ammavaru. The visit included receiving sacred prasadams and proceeding to Tirumala for further spiritual observance.
Mauritius President Dharambeer Gokhool embarked on a spiritual visit to the revered Padmavathi temple in Tirupati, where he engaged in prayers, a significant ritual in his itinerary.
Upon his arrival, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) officials warmly received the president, providing accompaniment during his darshan of the deity Sri Padmavathi Ammavaru.
Concluding the temple visit, TTD Joint Executive Officer Veerabrahmam honored President Gokhool with sacred prasadams. The president's spiritual journey continued as he made his way to the world-renowned Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirumala.
