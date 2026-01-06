Left Menu

Honoring Legacy: Delhi's Tribute to Guru Tegh Bahadur

Delhi's government commemorated the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur with a three-day event at the Red Fort. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta emphasized his role in India's cultural heritage. Security was increased with central government aid, ensuring the safety of attendees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2026 21:41 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 21:41 IST
Honoring Legacy: Delhi's Tribute to Guru Tegh Bahadur
Guru Tegh Bahadur
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartfelt tribute to Guru Tegh Bahadur, Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta declared his sacrifice as a timeless symbol of courage and moral integrity. Speaking at the Delhi Assembly's Winter Session, she highlighted the Delhi government's organization of a three-day event at the Red Fort to honor the 350th anniversary of his martyrdom.

Discussing security measures after a recent terror threat at the Red Fort, Gupta revealed discussions with Union Home Minister Amit Shah led to robust security arrangements, allowing countless devotees to partake in the congregation without incident. Gupta noted the significance of this event in celebrating India's rich cultural heritage.

Praising the efforts of both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Gupta, several MLAs expressed appreciation for their dedication to commemorating Guru Tegh Bahadur's contributions. Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa acknowledged Modi's renaming efforts, emphasizing the importance of celebrating figures like Guru Bahadur over historical oppressors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Major Medical Groups Challenge Kennedy's Vaccine Policies

Major Medical Groups Challenge Kennedy's Vaccine Policies

 Global
2
Ragging Allegations Stir Tensions in Maharashtra College

Ragging Allegations Stir Tensions in Maharashtra College

 India
3
Election Commission Resolves Amartya Sen's Voter Name Discrepancy

Election Commission Resolves Amartya Sen's Voter Name Discrepancy

 India
4
Delhi Assembly Controversy: The 'Phansi Ghar' Debate Intensifies

Delhi Assembly Controversy: The 'Phansi Ghar' Debate Intensifies

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital payments are bringing India’s unbanked into financial system

Weak authentication still threatens smart healthcare systems

One-size-fits-all climate policies fall short across G20

AI beliefs can trigger bias against humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026