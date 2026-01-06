Honoring Legacy: Delhi's Tribute to Guru Tegh Bahadur

In a heartfelt tribute to Guru Tegh Bahadur, Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta declared his sacrifice as a timeless symbol of courage and moral integrity. Speaking at the Delhi Assembly's Winter Session, she highlighted the Delhi government's organization of a three-day event at the Red Fort to honor the 350th anniversary of his martyrdom.

Discussing security measures after a recent terror threat at the Red Fort, Gupta revealed discussions with Union Home Minister Amit Shah led to robust security arrangements, allowing countless devotees to partake in the congregation without incident. Gupta noted the significance of this event in celebrating India's rich cultural heritage.

Praising the efforts of both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Gupta, several MLAs expressed appreciation for their dedication to commemorating Guru Tegh Bahadur's contributions. Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa acknowledged Modi's renaming efforts, emphasizing the importance of celebrating figures like Guru Bahadur over historical oppressors.

