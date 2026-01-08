Left Menu

Clement Noel Triumphs in Italian Night Slalom

Clement Noel, France's Olympic slalom champion, won his first World Cup event of the season in Madonna di Campiglio, narrowly defeating Finland's Eduard Hallberg. With the Olympics around the corner, Noel is just three points behind Norway's Timon Haugan in the slalom standings.

In a thrilling night event under the floodlights at Madonna di Campiglio, France's Olympic slalom champion Clement Noel clinched his first World Cup victory of the season. He edged out Finland's first-leg leader Eduard Hallberg by a mere 0.12 seconds over two intense legs.

Noel's victory comes after placing second in two of the previous four slaloms, marking a crucial win as the Milano Cortina Games approach. Behind him, France's Paco Rassat secured third place, following his prior success in Gurgl, Austria, in November.

Noel now sits just three points behind Norway's Timon Haugan in the slalom rankings, highlighting the competitiveness as the Olympic Games, starting February 6, draw near.

AI-driven fintech boosts long-term bank stability but raises short-term risks

Post-pandemic surge in AI-powered mHealth reshapes healthcare delivery

Education’s AI revolution rests on telecommunications and ethics

Generative AI forces rethink of authorship, ownership and creative rights

