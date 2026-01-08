Clement Noel Triumphs in Italian Night Slalom

In a thrilling night event under the floodlights at Madonna di Campiglio, France's Olympic slalom champion Clement Noel clinched his first World Cup victory of the season. He edged out Finland's first-leg leader Eduard Hallberg by a mere 0.12 seconds over two intense legs.

Noel's victory comes after placing second in two of the previous four slaloms, marking a crucial win as the Milano Cortina Games approach. Behind him, France's Paco Rassat secured third place, following his prior success in Gurgl, Austria, in November.

Noel now sits just three points behind Norway's Timon Haugan in the slalom rankings, highlighting the competitiveness as the Olympic Games, starting February 6, draw near.