U.S. Vice President Vance Stresses Control Over Venezuelan Oil Interests
U.S. Vice President JD Vance indicated that Venezuela is allowed to sell its oil only if it aligns with U.S. national interests. He stated this control during an interview, highlighting the United States' authority over Venezuela's energy resources following recent military actions against the country.
In a bold assertion of geopolitical influence, U.S. Vice President JD Vance emphasized America's dominance over Venezuelan oil sales in a statement set to air later Wednesday.
During an interview on Fox News' 'Jesse Waters Primetime,' Vance outlined how U.S. interests govern Venezuelan oil trade, following recent military actions against the nation.
Vance's comments underscore a stern message to the Venezuelan regime: oil sales are contingent on aligning with U.S. national interests, revealing the extent of U.S. control over Venezuelan resources.
