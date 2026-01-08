U.S. Vice President Vance Stresses Control Over Venezuelan Oil Interests

In a bold assertion of geopolitical influence, U.S. Vice President JD Vance emphasized America's dominance over Venezuelan oil sales in a statement set to air later Wednesday.

During an interview on Fox News' 'Jesse Waters Primetime,' Vance outlined how U.S. interests govern Venezuelan oil trade, following recent military actions against the nation.

Vance's comments underscore a stern message to the Venezuelan regime: oil sales are contingent on aligning with U.S. national interests, revealing the extent of U.S. control over Venezuelan resources.

