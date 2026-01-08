Left Menu

U.S. Vice President Vance Stresses Control Over Venezuelan Oil Interests

U.S. Vice President JD Vance indicated that Venezuela is allowed to sell its oil only if it aligns with U.S. national interests. He stated this control during an interview, highlighting the United States' authority over Venezuela's energy resources following recent military actions against the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 08-01-2026 03:11 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 03:11 IST
U.S. Vice President Vance Stresses Control Over Venezuelan Oil Interests
Vance
  • Country:
  • United States

In a bold assertion of geopolitical influence, U.S. Vice President JD Vance emphasized America's dominance over Venezuelan oil sales in a statement set to air later Wednesday.

During an interview on Fox News' 'Jesse Waters Primetime,' Vance outlined how U.S. interests govern Venezuelan oil trade, following recent military actions against the nation.

Vance's comments underscore a stern message to the Venezuelan regime: oil sales are contingent on aligning with U.S. national interests, revealing the extent of U.S. control over Venezuelan resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws U.S. From Global Organizations: A Sovereignty Stand

Trump Withdraws U.S. From Global Organizations: A Sovereignty Stand

 Global
2
Markets React as U.S-Strikes Deal on Venezuelan Oil Amid Economic Jitters

Markets React as U.S-Strikes Deal on Venezuelan Oil Amid Economic Jitters

 Global
3
Senate Moves to Limit Presidential Power Over Greenland Acquisition

Senate Moves to Limit Presidential Power Over Greenland Acquisition

 Global
4
Controversy Erupts Over U.S. Immigration Agent Shooting in Minneapolis

Controversy Erupts Over U.S. Immigration Agent Shooting in Minneapolis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven fintech boosts long-term bank stability but raises short-term risks

Post-pandemic surge in AI-powered mHealth reshapes healthcare delivery

Education’s AI revolution rests on telecommunications and ethics

Generative AI forces rethink of authorship, ownership and creative rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026