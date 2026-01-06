Left Menu

Tlaizawng Paradise: Celebrating Tourism and Conservation in Mizoram

The 'Tlaizawng Paradise' event in Mizoram, aiming to boost the local economy and conserve natural resources, was launched in Saitual district. It features adventure tourism and showcases local culture and crafts, drawing participants to experience the region's natural beauty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 06-01-2026 23:10 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 23:10 IST
Tlaizawng Paradise: Celebrating Tourism and Conservation in Mizoram
  • Country:
  • India

The vibrant 'Tlaizawng Paradise' event, designed to boost tourism and promote natural conservation, commenced in Mizoram's Saitual district under the auspices of Speaker Lalbiakzama. The event, hosted at Phuaibuang village, serves as a beacon for tourists, inviting them to explore the area's scenic beauty and cultural richness.

Cherry blossoms, known locally as 'Tlaizawng', are one of the main attractions that underscore the event's significance. Visitors can indulge in a variety of adventure tourism activities, such as cave visits and mountain hiking, with a highlight being the mass angling competition that saw about 600 participants at the Tuivai river.

In addition to thrilling activities, the event also offers an insight into the region's cultural heritage, with exhibitions of local handicraft and handloom products. Cultural and musical performances at Phuaibuang playground further encapsulate the spirit of community and hospitality, central to this initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kuki-Zo Council Reaffirms Demand for Separate Administration

Kuki-Zo Council Reaffirms Demand for Separate Administration

 India
2
Green Light for EU-Mercosur Agreement: A Game-Changer in Global Trade

Green Light for EU-Mercosur Agreement: A Game-Changer in Global Trade

 Global
3
Nagaland's New Push for Law Enforcement: Unveiling Infrastructure Upgrades

Nagaland's New Push for Law Enforcement: Unveiling Infrastructure Upgrades

 India
4
Teeing Up Innovation: The Women's Tech-Driven Golf League

Teeing Up Innovation: The Women's Tech-Driven Golf League

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital payments are bringing India’s unbanked into financial system

Weak authentication still threatens smart healthcare systems

One-size-fits-all climate policies fall short across G20

AI beliefs can trigger bias against humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026