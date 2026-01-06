Tlaizawng Paradise: Celebrating Tourism and Conservation in Mizoram

The vibrant 'Tlaizawng Paradise' event, designed to boost tourism and promote natural conservation, commenced in Mizoram's Saitual district under the auspices of Speaker Lalbiakzama. The event, hosted at Phuaibuang village, serves as a beacon for tourists, inviting them to explore the area's scenic beauty and cultural richness.

Cherry blossoms, known locally as 'Tlaizawng', are one of the main attractions that underscore the event's significance. Visitors can indulge in a variety of adventure tourism activities, such as cave visits and mountain hiking, with a highlight being the mass angling competition that saw about 600 participants at the Tuivai river.

In addition to thrilling activities, the event also offers an insight into the region's cultural heritage, with exhibitions of local handicraft and handloom products. Cultural and musical performances at Phuaibuang playground further encapsulate the spirit of community and hospitality, central to this initiative.

