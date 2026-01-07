Gwyneth Paltrow Reflects on Post-Divorce Career Setback

Oscar-winning actress Gwyneth Paltrow shared a setback in her career that occurred after her high-profile divorce from Coldplay's Chris Martin. She revealed during an appearance on Amy Poehler's 'Good Hang' podcast that she was dismissed from a film due to the intense media scrutiny surrounding their marriage's end.

Paltrow, known for her role in 'Shakespeare in Love,' explained that the distributor felt her involvement in the project was 'too hot to touch' amid the press frenzy. The actor's divorce announcement in 2014, which introduced the phrase 'conscious uncoupling,' received widespread attention and criticism.

Discussing the public reaction, Paltrow expressed understanding of the personal implications her words had on others, especially those with difficult divorce experiences. She is currently receiving acclaim for her role as a washed-up former star in the new sports drama 'Marty Supreme,' where she acts alongside Timothee Chalamet.