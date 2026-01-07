Left Menu

Artistic Visions of Land: The 'Zameen' Exhibit at Birla Academy

The annual exhibit at the Birla Academy of Art and Culture in Kolkata highlights contemporary Indian artists examining land's impact on identity and ecology. Opening on January 9, 'Zameen' features diverse art reflecting politics and environment. The celebration includes art installations and performances, ending February 8.

The 59th annual exhibition at the Birla Academy of Art and Culture in Kolkata promises profound insights as it showcases the works of contemporary Indian artists. With 'Zameen' as the thematic focus, the exhibit delves into how land influences identity, labor, and collective life amid political and environmental tensions.

Curator Ina Puri emphasizes the artists' role in addressing the changing perceptions of land and belonging. Highlights include Birender Yadav's 'Debris of Fate,' depicting labor and oppression, and Debasish Mukherjee's exploration of Varanasi through memory. Mithu Sen and Zarina Hashmi offer compelling interpretations of land and its socio-political ramifications.

The celebration also features performances, with a mono-act by Anjana Chandak and dance dramas from Chidakash Kalalaya Centre for Art and Divinity. An initiative on public art installations highlights cultural narratives across West Bengal. The exhibit concludes on February 8.

