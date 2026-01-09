UPDATE 1-Italian PM Meloni to visit South Korea for summit with President Lee

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni will visit ⁠South Korea between January 17 and 19 for a summit with President Lee Jae ​Myung, South Korea's Blue House said ‍in a statement on Friday.

Her visit, at Lee's invitation, is the first state ⁠visit by ‌an ⁠Italian leader to South Korea in 19 ‍years, the presidential office said. The leaders, who ​will hold their summit on January ⁠19, plan to discuss areas of bilateral cooperation ⁠including trade, artificial intelligence and defence as well as broader international affairs, ⁠it said.

Italy is one of South Korea's ⁠four ‌largest trading partners in the European Union, the office said.

