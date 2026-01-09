Japan to explain stance on China's export controls in U.S. next week, finmin says

Japanese ‌Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama said on ⁠Friday that she would meet her counterparts in ​the United States ‍next week to discuss rare earths supplies, ⁠repeating ‌Tokyo's ⁠condemnation of China on ‍its latest export controls.

Katayama said ​she was "very concerned" ⁠about Beijing's actions and that ⁠she would share Japan's stance ⁠at the meeting in the ⁠United ‌States next week.

