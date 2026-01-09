Japan to explain stance on China's export controls in U.S. next week, finmin says
Japanese Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama said on Friday that she would meet her counterparts in the United States next week to discuss rare earths supplies, repeating Tokyo's condemnation of China on its latest export controls.
Katayama said she was "very concerned" about Beijing's actions and that she would share Japan's stance at the meeting in the United States next week.
