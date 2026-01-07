Building Dreams with Steel: Harmanpreet Kaur Joins Shyam Steel

Shyam Steel has named Harmanpreet Kaur, the captain of the Indian women's cricket team, as its brand ambassador. This strategic partnership aims to embody shared values such as discipline, determination, and reliability.

Kaur's role extends to collaborating with Shyam Steel's digital home-building platform, which supports homeowners throughout their journey—from planning and material selection to execution and final possession.

The association underscores an inclusive approach, recognizing women as vital decision-makers in home building. The company's directors emphasize that Kaur's leadership aligns with the brand's vision of creating a stronger, more responsible India.

