Building Dreams with Steel: Harmanpreet Kaur Joins Shyam Steel

Shyam Steel has appointed Indian women's cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur as its brand ambassador. The collaboration emphasizes shared values of discipline and reliability. Kaur will work with Shyam Steel's digital home-building platform, echoing the brand's commitment to strength and responsibility in home building and decision-making.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 07-01-2026 16:45 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 16:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Shyam Steel has named Harmanpreet Kaur, the captain of the Indian women's cricket team, as its brand ambassador. This strategic partnership aims to embody shared values such as discipline, determination, and reliability.

Kaur's role extends to collaborating with Shyam Steel's digital home-building platform, which supports homeowners throughout their journey—from planning and material selection to execution and final possession.

The association underscores an inclusive approach, recognizing women as vital decision-makers in home building. The company's directors emphasize that Kaur's leadership aligns with the brand's vision of creating a stronger, more responsible India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

