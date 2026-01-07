Modi's Gujarat Sojourn: A Blend of Tradition and Diplomacy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will undertake a three-day visit to Gujarat starting January 10. His visit includes a prayer service at the historic Somnath temple and important discussions with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on bilateral partnerships in Gandhinagar, according to officials.

A major event of the visit is the 'Shaurya Yatra,' a one-kilometre roadshow featuring 108 horses, part of the 'Somnath Swabhiman Parv,' which Modi will lead. This celebration honors the resilience of Indian civilization and the restored Somnath temple, an icon of India's defiance against historical invasions.

In addition to attending a drone show and meetings at the temple, Modi will also inaugurate the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference in Rajkot, focusing on the economic and cultural prospects of the Kutch and Saurashtra regions. Concurrently, Modi's agenda includes engagements at the Sabarmati Ashram and interactions with industry leaders alongside Chancellor Merz.

