Left Menu

Amit Shah urges masses to join Somnath Swabhiman Parv

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is also the trustee of Somnath Mahadev Temple, has urged the people of the country to join the three-day long Somnath Swabhiman Parv that started Thursday.In a message posted on X, Shah said that over the past thousand years, the temple faced numerous attacks, but rose again each time.The Somnath Mahadev Temple is not only a Jyotirlinga but also an unbroken legacy of Sanatan culture and spiritual pride...It symbolizes our civilizational immortality and the unyielding resolve to never give up.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2026 20:08 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 20:08 IST
Amit Shah urges masses to join Somnath Swabhiman Parv
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is also the trustee of Somnath Mahadev Temple, has urged the people of the country to join the three-day long 'Somnath Swabhiman Parv' that started Thursday.

In a message posted on X, Shah said that over the past thousand years, the temple faced numerous attacks, but rose again each time.

''The Somnath Mahadev Temple is not only a Jyotirlinga but also an unbroken legacy of Sanatan culture and spiritual pride...It symbolizes our civilizational immortality and the unyielding resolve to never give up. Those who tried to erase it have themselves been erased from history, but this temple stands today with even greater splendor,'' he said.

Shah said the history of the temple tells that such attacks may harm us, but they cannot destroy us, because rising again each time with even greater grandeur and divinity is the fundamental nature of Sanatan culture.

''On the occasion of one thousand years since the first attack on the Somnath Temple, Shri Modiji has decided to celebrate the 'Somnath Swabhiman Parv', so that the message of the continuity and resilience of Sanatan culture can be conveyed to our future generations,'' he said.

He said it was his ''good fortune'' that he was a trustee of the temple in Veraval, Gujarat. ''I appeal to all my fellow countrymen to join the Somnath Swabhiman Parv, which runs from today until January 11,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lucknow Police direct schools to appoint traffic officers, manage congestion

Lucknow Police direct schools to appoint traffic officers, manage congestion

 India
2
Odisha approves Rs 55,783 cr investments, to create over 14,500 jobs

Odisha approves Rs 55,783 cr investments, to create over 14,500 jobs

 India
3
Counter-terror operations targeting terrorist infrastructure, terror financing should continue in mission mode: HM Amit Shah.

Counter-terror operations targeting terrorist infrastructure, terror financi...

 India
4
NASA cancels spacewalk due to medical issue, may bring crew back early

NASA cancels spacewalk due to medical issue, may bring crew back early

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech growing faster than users’ financial understanding

Why conversational AI is becoming lifeline in mental health emergencies

How collaborative AI can shield self-driving cars from cyberattacks

Cognitive load and AI: How automation is rewriting the role of teachers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026