Amit Shah urges masses to join Somnath Swabhiman Parv

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is also the trustee of Somnath Mahadev Temple, has urged the people of the country to join the three-day long 'Somnath Swabhiman Parv' that started Thursday.

In a message posted on X, Shah said that over the past thousand years, the temple faced numerous attacks, but rose again each time.

''The Somnath Mahadev Temple is not only a Jyotirlinga but also an unbroken legacy of Sanatan culture and spiritual pride...It symbolizes our civilizational immortality and the unyielding resolve to never give up. Those who tried to erase it have themselves been erased from history, but this temple stands today with even greater splendor,'' he said.

Shah said the history of the temple tells that such attacks may harm us, but they cannot destroy us, because rising again each time with even greater grandeur and divinity is the fundamental nature of Sanatan culture.

''On the occasion of one thousand years since the first attack on the Somnath Temple, Shri Modiji has decided to celebrate the 'Somnath Swabhiman Parv', so that the message of the continuity and resilience of Sanatan culture can be conveyed to our future generations,'' he said.

He said it was his ''good fortune'' that he was a trustee of the temple in Veraval, Gujarat. ''I appeal to all my fellow countrymen to join the Somnath Swabhiman Parv, which runs from today until January 11,'' he said.

