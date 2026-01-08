Somnath Swabhiman Parv: Baanstambh symbolises India's scientific vision, geographical insight

The Somnath Swabhiman Parv, to be held under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will serve as a national resolve linking India's ancient and unbroken cultural legacy with the present and the future. Alongside the grandeur of the Somnath Temple, centuries of history are deeply interwoven. In India's cultural and spiritual consciousness, the Somnath Temple is not merely a place of worship, but a living symbol of enduring faith, national identity, and cultural resurgence, a CMO release said.

Organised at the Somnath Temple, a vibrant centre of India's ancient civilisation, spiritual tradition, and national pride, the Somnath Swabhiman Parv is a powerful expression of India's historical self-respect and cultural resurgence. In the context of this Parv, the special historical and symbolic significance of the Baanstambh located within the temple premises comes to the fore. Facing the Arabian Sea within the Somnath Temple premises, the Baanstambh symbolises ancient India's scientific thinking, geographical knowledge, and firm self-confidence. According to the Sanskrit inscription engraved on the Baanstambh (aasmudraaNt dkssinn dhruv,pryNt abaadhit jyortimaarg), there is no landmass or territory from here in the southern direction till the end of the Earth, reflecting the advanced geographical knowledge of scholars of that era. With context to Somnath Swabhiman Parv, the Baanstambh symbolises India's indivisible self-respect, continuous civilisation, and the message of resurgence. Even after repeated invasions and destruction by aggressors, the reconstruction of the Somnath Temple and the heritage associated with it reflect India's firm faith and self-respect.

From the reconstruction of the Somnath Temple to the Swabhiman Parv, this journey reflects India's cultural revival and the Prime Minister's firm resolve. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's deep faith in and respect for Somnath further strengthen this tradition and raise the nation's cultural consciousness. Under his leadership, preserving and promoting historical heritage across the country has been given special priority. The remembrance of the Baanstambh under the Somnath Swabhiman Parv connects the new generation with India's glorious history and conveys the message of self-confidence, scientific thinking, and national unity. This Parv is not merely a celebration, but holds special significance as a living expression of India's indivisible self-respect, culture, and national spirit. (ANI)

