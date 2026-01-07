Museums as Cultural Connectors: The Vibrant Legacy of Spice Routes
At the International Spice Routes Conference, experts discussed museums' role as cultural hubs and the historical importance of spice trade routes. They highlighted the interconnectedness created by these routes, while an accompanying art exhibition in Kerala showcases India's rich maritime history and diverse cultural heritage.
Museums and art galleries have evolved beyond their traditional roles, acting as cultural connectors that narrate stories of cohesion and exchange. Experts highlighted this at the International Spice Routes Conference on Wednesday.
Dr. Manal Ataya of the Sharjah Museums Authority emphasized how museums use artifacts to communicate complex intercultural relationships intricately and accessibly. Reassessing the Spice Route, she argued spices were profound cultural links, not just trade items.
The conference also featured artist Riyas Komu and Robert Carter from Qatar Museum, discussing how historic trade routes influenced cultural exchange. Meanwhile, Kerala's 'Aazhi' exhibition celebrates regional maritime heritage, drawing significant public interest.
