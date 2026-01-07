Culture as a Catalyst: Venkaiah Naidu's Vision for a Harmonious and Innovative Society

Former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu voiced strong opposition to slogans against India's Prime Minister and Home Minister at Jawaharlal Nehru University, labeling the participating students as 'misled'. In a recent speech, he emphasized the importance of respecting elected leaders, underscoring the inappropriateness of such actions.

Speaking at the 27th Foundation Day of Utkal University of Culture, Naidu praised Odisha's cultural heritage and the university's role in preserving it. He called on students to cherish their cultural legacy while encouraging them to embrace innovation and societal contributions. Naidu warned that development must remain culturally grounded to avoid superficiality.

Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati echoed Naidu's sentiments, advocating for culture as a pillar of innovation and sustainable livelihoods. He emphasized the state's enduring cultural vibrancy, citing historical figures like Emperor Ashoka and King Kharavela as symbols of peace and cultural vision.

