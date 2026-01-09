Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Factbox-Who was Renee Nicole Good, the woman killed by US Immigration agent in Minneapolis?

Renee Nicole Good, a 37-year-old mother of three living in Minnesota, was shot dead in her car by a federal agent in Minneapolis on Wednesday, setting off protests and a sharp debate around the circumstances surrounding her killing. Here is what we know about Good so far:

New York AG demands Instacart hand over information about price tests

New York Attorney General Letitia James demanded information from Instacart on Thursday, saying it may have violated the state's law requiring online retailers to disclose when they use consumers' information to set prices. The move comes after the online grocery and retail delivery platform faced intense criticism over a study in four U.S. cities by Consumer Reports and other nonprofits. It showed that Instacart displayed different prices to shoppers for the same groceries, resulting in a 7% average cost ‌difference across shoppers for the same grocery list at the same store.

Trump orders his 'representatives' to buy $200 billion in mortgage bonds

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he is ordering his representatives to buy $200 billion in mortgage bonds to bring down housing costs, though he provided no specifics. "Because I chose not to sell Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac in my First Term ... it is now worth many times that amount — AN ABSOLUTE FORTUNE — and has $200 BILLION DOLLARS IN CASH," Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

Trump advisers meet with Denmark, Greenland envoys, Danish official says

Aides to U.S. President Donald Trump met at the White House on Thursday with envoys from Denmark and Greenland, a Danish government official said as Trump pushes to bring the island territory under U.S. control. Denmark's Ambassador Jesper Moller Sorensen and Jacob Isbosethsen, Greenland's chief representative to Washington, met with officials at the White House National Security Council, the official said on condition of anonymity.

Exclusive-Trump ⁠supporter and oil magnate Harry Sargeant advising US on Venezuela, sources say

Billionaire energy entrepreneur and Republican donor Harry Sargeant III and his team are advising the Trump administration on how the U.S. can engineer a return of some American oil companies to Venezuela, according to four sources familiar with the matter. The involvement of Sargeant, who has long-standing ties to Venezuela's oil industry, underscores the Trump administration's reliance on U.S. oil executives for guidance on how to administer the country's energy sector following last week's dramatic U.S. military operation that resulted in the arrest of President Nicolas Maduro.

Healthcare subsidy renewal heads to passage in U.S. House

A Democratic proposal to renew expired healthcare subsidies gathered enough votes for passage in the U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday as voting continued.

Treasury's Bessent vows to prosecute Minnesota fraud, probe other states

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Thursday underscored the U.S. government's commitment to recovering funds stolen in a social services fraud scheme in Minnesota, prosecuting those responsible and preventing future crimes. Bessent, in remarks prepared for a speech to the Economic Club of Minnesota, said Treasury would also probe similar fraud in other states.

US Senate votes to curb military action in Venezuela, Trump says oversight could last years

The U.S. Senate voted on Thursday to advance a resolution that would bar President Donald Trump from taking further military action ​against Venezuela without congressional authorization, even as Trump said U.S. oversight of the troubled nation could last years. The Senate voted 52 to 47 on a procedural measure to advance the war powers resolution, as a handful of Trump's fellow Republicans voted with every Democrat in favor of moving ahead toward a final vote on the matter.

US House fails to block Trump veto of Florida Everglades project

The Republican-led U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday fell short of the two-thirds supermajority required to override President Donald Trump's veto of a project in Florida's Everglades National Park.

JD Vance takes lead in defending Minnesota ICE ‍shooting, dares Democrats to engage

Less than 24 hours after a federal immigration agent shot a 37-year-old mother in Minnesota, U.S. Vice President JD Vance stood up for the officer involved, blamed the woman who was killed, and said the incident should be a political test ahead of the 2026 midterm elections. At the White House on Thursday, Vance called the death a "tragedy" but spoke in defense of the agent, who was among 2,000 federal officers sent by the Trump administration to the Minneapolis area this week. The vice president also used social media to question Democratic politicians' willingness to support law enforcement, a clear partisan shot from a man widely seen as a potential presidential contender in two years.

US federal agents shot two people in Portland, ABC affiliate reports

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents shot two people in Portland on Thursday afternoon, an ABC News affiliate reported, citing sources, adding the condition of the two people shot was not immediately known.

Republican-led House fails to override Trump vetoes

The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday fell short of the high threshold needed to overturn two vetoes by President Donald Trump, though dozens of Republicans voted with Democrats in a rare split between the Republican president and his allies in Congress. The votes to overturn the presidential vetoes were an unusual challenge from the Republican-controlled Congress, which has largely backed Trump during his first year in office as he has canceled billions of dollars in spending, hiked tariffs and taken action in other areas that are usually handled on Capitol Hill.

Exclusive-Trump, Congress move to undo Biden-era ban on mining in northern Minnesota

The Trump ⁠administration and U.S. Congress are launching a ‌plan this week to overturn former President Joe Biden's mining ban in northern Minnesota and prevent future administrations from taking similar steps, according to officials and documents reviewed by ⁠Reuters. The move has been in development for much of the past year and involves a complex series of legislative steps that will benefit Antofagasta's Twin Metals copper, cobalt and nickel project, one of North America's largest untapped reserves of those critical minerals.

US judge blocks DOJ demands for info on NY lawsuits against Trump, NRA

The U.S. Justice Department faced another setback in efforts to investigate New York Attorney General Letitia James, when a federal judge quashed subpoenas seeking information about two cases her office pursued, including a civil fraud lawsuit against President Donald Trump and his family business. Manhattan-based U.S. District Judge Lorna Schofield on Thursday found that the Trump ally who issued the subpoenas, John Sarcone, was unlawfully serving as the lead prosecutor and blocked his involvement in the probe.

US judge ‍dismisses lawsuit by Palestinian Americans trapped in Gaza

A federal judge dismissed on Thursday a lawsuit demanding the U.S. government conduct emergency rescues of Palestinian Americans and family members who are trapped in Gaza and trying to escape hardships caused by the war between Israel and Hamas. Chief Judge Virginia Kendall of the U.S. District Court in Chicago said she lacked the power and tools to evaluate "delicate foreign policy decisions" belonging to the government's Executive Branch, while expressing sympathy with "the impossible positions in which many of the plaintiffs have found themselves."

US House passes health subsidy renewal in win for Democrats

The Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday passed Democratic-backed legislation that would restore expired health insurance subsidies, as millions of Americans face significant ​price hikes for coverage. The Republican-controlled Senate has already rejected a similar bill, but House passage could spur a compromise. Senate negotiators are weighing proposals that would extend the subsidies for less than three years, limit coverage to people below a certain income level, and soften abortion limits sought by conservatives.

Vance announces new assistant attorney general role to combat taxpayer fraud

Vice President JD Vance said on Wednesday the administration is creating a new assistant attorney general position with nationwide jurisdiction to combat fraud involving taxpayer dollars, adding that a nominee would be announced in the coming days.

Federal prosecutors ⁠launch new probe of NY AG James' financial transactions, NYT reports

Federal prosecutors have launched an inquiry into New York Attorney General Letitia James' financial transactions with her hairdresser, the New York Times reported on Thursday, citing people with knowledge of the matter. The investigation is the latest effort by President Donald Trump's administration to pursue James, an elected Democrat and one of the Republican president's top political antagonists.

US federal workforce drops to lowest level in at least a decade

The U.S. federal workforce fell to the lowest level in at least a decade, according to government data published on Thursday, the result of President Donald Trump's campaign to shrink the government. The cuts hit nearly every major federal agency, according to the statistics from the Office of Personnel Management. Several lost more than a quarter of their staff, including the departments of Education, Agriculture ⁠and Housing and Urban Development. The Department of Homeland Security is an exception, with headcount barely fluctuating since Trump took office.

US Senate advances measure curbing Trump's Venezuela war powers

The U.S. Senate advanced a resolution on Thursday that would bar President Donald Trump from further military action against Venezuela without congressional authorization, a rare rebuke of the Republican leader. The vote on a procedural measure to advance the war powers resolution was 52 to 47, as five of Trump's Republicans voted with every Democrat in favor of moving ahead. One Republican senator did not vote.

Trump withdrawal from bedrock UN climate treaty raises legal questions

The Trump administration's decision to withdraw the United States from the foundational U.N. climate treaty, which the U.S. Senate unanimously adopted more than 30 years ago, may be illegal, according to some legal experts who say that Congress would need to approve its exit. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that the United States would withdraw from dozens of international and U.N. entities, including the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change as well as the scientific Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, that "operate contrary to U.S. national interests" of focusing on oil, gas and mining development.

Exclusive-Trump administration mulls payments to sway Greenlanders to join US

U.S. officials have discussed sending lump sum payments to Greenlanders as part of ⁠a bid to convince them to secede from Denmark and potentially join the United States, according to four sources familiar with the matter. While the exact dollar figure and logistics of any payment are unclear, U.S. officials, including White House aides, have discussed figures ranging from $10,000 to $100,000 per person, said two of the sources, who requested anonymity to discuss internal deliberations.

Exclusive-The Trump Administration killed a draft proposal to halve alcohol limits, sources say

Last spring, a group of officials from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services was drafting a proposal to halve the recommended limit for alcohol consumption for men to one ⁠drink a day, according to two former government sources and a document seen by Reuters. "Alcohol is known to cause cancer," the health officials wrote in the draft version of their ‌proposal reviewed by Reuters. The group was tasked with leading an update to alcohol advice in the 2025-2030 Dietary Guidelines for Americans, the U.S. government's roadmap to healthy drinking and eating that influences school lunches, medical advice and other policies.

Factbox-Countries and industries most exposed to Trump's IEEPA-based tariffs

The U.S. Supreme Court is set to issue rulings on Friday on cases related to the legality of tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act. The administration faces the possibility of having to refund nearly $150 billion paid in tariffs to importers if the court declares that the sweeping duties Trump has imposed under the IEEPA are illegal.

Exclusive-Traders Vitol and Trafigura join White House Venezuela oil talks

U.S. President Donald Trump's administration has invited the bosses of commodity trading houses Vitol and Trafigura to the White House on Friday for talks on marketing Venezuelan oil, four sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. European trading houses have traditionally dominated global ⁠oil trading and could help the U.S. sell oil from Venezuela even though Washington wants U.S. majors to play the biggest role.

Tensions in Minneapolis rise over ICE fatal shooting of woman

Tensions between Minnesota and federal officials deepened on Thursday over a U.S. Immigration agent's fatal shooting of a 37-year-old mother of three in Minneapolis, an incident that drew condemnation from local officials and sparked widespread protests in the state and beyond. State and federal officials ‍offered starkly different accounts of the shooting, in which an unidentified Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent shot U.S. citizen Renee Nicole Good in a residential neighborhood.

