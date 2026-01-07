Legacy of Valor: Honoring Lt Gen S K Sinha's Centenary

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh praised the legacy of Lt Gen S K Sinha, a distinguished Indian Army officer, during an event celebrating his 100th birth anniversary at the Manekshaw Centre in Delhi. Singh's tribute highlighted Sinha's unwavering dedication to the nation, calling him an inspiration to the government.

Singh recalled Sinha's pivotal roles, including his service as Vice Chief of Army Staff, governor of Jammu and Kashmir and Assam, and ambassador to Nepal. Sinha's influential actions during World War II and the Kashmir conflict were commended, showcasing his strategic expertise and loyalty.

Gen Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff, emphasized the importance of Sinha's soldier-statesman qualities in modern warfare. He encouraged armed forces personnel to embody Sinha's values of courage, intellectual curiosity, and constitutional integrity. Over 300 attendees, including retired military leaders, honored Sinha's enduring contributions.