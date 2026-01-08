Left Menu

Remembering Madhav Gadgil: A Guardian of Nature and Knowledge

Madhav Gadgil, a noted ecologist known for his extensive work on the Western Ghats, passed away at the age of 83. His influence on public policy and commitment to traditional knowledge systems in biodiversity conservation were profound. He was recognized as a nation builder and a champion of environmental causes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2026 09:30 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 09:30 IST
Madhav Gadgil
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress leader and former environment minister Jairam Ramesh expressed deep condolences over the passing of noted ecologist Madhav Gadgil, highlighting his significant impact on public policy. Ramesh described him as a nation builder and praised his profound influence in shaping environmental policies in India.

Madhav Gadgil, renowned for his pioneering work on the Western Ghats, passed away in Pune at the age of 83. He served as a top academic and field researcher, blending modern science with traditional knowledge, particularly in biodiversity conservation, and leaving a lasting impression on several generations.

Gadgil's legacy includes contributions such as chairing the Western Ghats Ecology Expert Panel and playing a vital role in environmental movements. His efforts earned him accolades, including the prestigious United Nations Champion of the Earth award. His memoir remains a testament to his dedication to environmental scholarship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

