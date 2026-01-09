Left Menu

Indian Cinema Shines: Four Titles in the Oscar 2026 Best Picture Race

Four Indian movies, including Kannada's 'Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1' and Hindi's 'Tanvi The Great', are among the 201 films eligible for Best Picture at the 2026 Oscars. The Academy revealed its eligibility list, highlighting India's increasing influence in global cinema, with nominations announced in January 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 09-01-2026 12:21 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 12:21 IST
Four Indian films are poised to make a significant mark at the Oscars 2026 after being included in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' eligibility list for the Best Picture category. The eligible titles are the Kannada blockbuster 'Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1', the Hindi film 'Tanvi The Great', the animated 'Mahavatar Narsimha', and 'Tourist Family'.

This announcement, made by the Academy on Thursday, is a precursor to the list of nominations scheduled for release on January 22. The inclusion of these films highlights the growing influence and recognition of Indian cinema on an international stage. In total, 317 features have met eligibility but only 201 satisfy the additional criteria required for Best Picture consideration.

It's important to note that inclusion in the reminder list doesn't guarantee a nomination. Movies must complete the Academy's stringent qualification processes, including meeting detailed inclusion standards and fulfilling expanded theatrical release requirements across key U.S. markets. Nominations will be officially unveiled in early 2026, culminating in the Oscars ceremony on March 15.

