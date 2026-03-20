Market Jitters: Inflation Fears Loom Large Amid Middle East Tensions

Wall Street faced significant declines on Thursday, with stocks like Micron Technology and Tesla plunging, driven by growing concerns over inflation due to rising oil prices.

The Federal Reserve held interest rates steady, pointing to economic uncertainties linked to geopolitical tensions. Meanwhile, attacks on energy sites have surged energy prices, fueling inflation fears.

The market reflects unrest, with S&P 500, Nasdaq, and Dow trading below their 200-day moving averages. Broader economic forecasts remain uncertain as future interest rate cuts are not anticipated until mid-2027.

(With inputs from agencies.)