Left Menu

Cross Season Two: Thrilling Pursuits and Dark Mysteries Await

Season two of 'Cross', featuring Aldis Hodge as Alex Cross, premieres on February 11. The series follows Cross, a detective and psychologist, on a high-stakes investigation with the FBI to protect a business mogul from a deadly threat. The new season introduces darker themes and expands the cast.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2026 13:12 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 13:12 IST
Cross Season Two: Thrilling Pursuits and Dark Mysteries Await
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Season two of the gripping crime thriller series 'Cross', starring actor Aldis Hodge, is set to premiere on Prime Video on February 11. The show, based on James Patterson's characters, starts with the release of three episodes, transitioning to weekly installments leading to the season finale on March 18.

Jointly produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Paramount Television Studios, the series is developed by Ben Watkins. The storyline unfolds in Washington, DC, following Alex Cross, a detective with an exceptional gift for understanding criminals' psyches. This season dives into a perilous pursuit involving Lance Durand, a billionaire played by Matthew Lillard, who seeks protection from the FBI after menacing threats emerge linked to a murder case.

With a mix of suspense and intrigue, the narrative introduces new characters portrayed by Jeanine Mason and Wes Chatham while retaining core cast members like Isaiah Mustafa and Samantha Walkes. The production lineup includes a notable team of executive producers, ensuring an electrifying viewing experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uttar Pradesh Welcomes Ashok Leyland's EV Plant, Boosting Economic Confidence

Uttar Pradesh Welcomes Ashok Leyland's EV Plant, Boosting Economic Confidenc...

 India
2
Mehbooba Mufti Praises Mamata as 'Tigress' Amidst ED Raids Drama

Mehbooba Mufti Praises Mamata as 'Tigress' Amidst ED Raids Drama

 India
3
Heightened Security Around Delhi Mosque Post-Stone Pelting Incident

Heightened Security Around Delhi Mosque Post-Stone Pelting Incident

 India
4
India and EU: Closing in on Historic Free Trade Agreement

India and EU: Closing in on Historic Free Trade Agreement

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Population Growth to Prosperity: How Africa Can Unlock Its Demographic Dividend

Building Health-Promoting Schools in Africa: A Practical Framework for Learning and Care

Regulating AI in the Real World: Why Capacity Building Matters More Than Rules

From Strategy to Safeguards: Assessing Vietnam’s Readiness for Ethical AI Adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026