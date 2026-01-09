Cross Season Two: Thrilling Pursuits and Dark Mysteries Await

Season two of the gripping crime thriller series 'Cross', starring actor Aldis Hodge, is set to premiere on Prime Video on February 11. The show, based on James Patterson's characters, starts with the release of three episodes, transitioning to weekly installments leading to the season finale on March 18.

Jointly produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Paramount Television Studios, the series is developed by Ben Watkins. The storyline unfolds in Washington, DC, following Alex Cross, a detective with an exceptional gift for understanding criminals' psyches. This season dives into a perilous pursuit involving Lance Durand, a billionaire played by Matthew Lillard, who seeks protection from the FBI after menacing threats emerge linked to a murder case.

With a mix of suspense and intrigue, the narrative introduces new characters portrayed by Jeanine Mason and Wes Chatham while retaining core cast members like Isaiah Mustafa and Samantha Walkes. The production lineup includes a notable team of executive producers, ensuring an electrifying viewing experience.

