Temple Turmoil: Arrest in Sabarimala Gold Loss Scandal

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Sabarimala gold loss case arrested the chief priest of the Lord Ayyappa temple, Kandararu Rajeevaru. His arrest follows statements from key suspects. The inquiry found his recommendation for replating temple artifacts linked to the gold loss.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 09-01-2026 15:12 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 15:12 IST
The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has made a significant arrest in the ongoing Sabarimala gold loss case. Chief priest of the Lord Ayyappa temple, Kandararu Rajeevaru, was taken into custody by the authorities on Friday, as confirmed by reliable sources.

Rajeevaru was initially interrogated at an undisclosed location before being transferred to the SIT office, where his arrest was formally documented. His detention is based on testimonies from the primary suspect, Unnikrishnan Potty, and former Travancore Devaswom Board president Padmakumar.

The investigation revealed that Rajeevaru had close ties with Potty and played a pivotal role in approving replating requests for certain temple artifacts. This development marks the 11th arrest since the Kerala High Court established the SIT to investigate the gold loss incident.

