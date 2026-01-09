SGF India Expands with Three New Outlets in Delhi NCR

Delhi NCR residents have a culinary treat coming their way in January 2026. SGF India, widely appreciated for its North Indian vegetarian fare, is set to open three new outlets in Rohini Sector 22, Gurugram Sector 37D, and Narela.

The expansion, led by founder Kewal Ahuja, marks a significant step for the brand which launched in 2012. Known for its classic North Indian flavors and celebrated soy-based chaap, SGF India aims to bring consistent quality and accessible vegetarian dining options to a broader audience.

The restaurant chain's strategic choice of locations reflects a focus on areas with growing residential and commercial developments, promising diners convenient access to their beloved meals. Whether patrons are veteran fans or first-time visitors, they can expect the same comforting flavors and welcoming service that SGF India is renowned for.

