Harvesting Happiness: India's Tech Festive Sale Extravaganza

India's vibrant harvest festivals pave the way for a celebration of technology, as leading electronics retailer Reliance Digital offers exciting deals between January 10-15, 2026. From discounts on popular electronics to exclusive Apple upgrade offers, the event promises transformative upgrades for homes and lifestyles at irresistible prices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-01-2026 17:37 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 17:37 IST
As India revels in the spirit of its diverse harvest festivals, such as Pongal and Lohri, the country's leading electronics retailer, Reliance Digital, is ushering in a parallel celebration of technology with an impressive sales event. Taking place from January 10-15, 2026, the event offers a plethora of enticing deals designed to elevate customers' home and gadget experience.

From HD televisions to smart appliances, shoppers are set to benefit from attractive discounts, ranging from up to ₹10,000 instant savings on select bank cards to cashback offers as high as ₹21,000 on consumer durable loans. Noteworthy offers include the iPhone 16 at ₹57,990 with convenient EMI plans, MacBook Air M2 with added freebies, and exclusive introductory prices on Oppo and Redmi smartphones.

The sale also features significant discounts on appliance categories, including refrigerators and washing machines, coupled with generous freebies such as air fryers and sound bars. With comprehensive warranty extensions and exchange bonuses complementing the offers, Reliance Digital's harvest festival sale ensures a technological bounty for all shoppers eager to brighten their festive season.

