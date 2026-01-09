Left Menu

Poonam Jha's 'Maza Le Le': A Dance Anthem Shakes Up Mumbai

Talented singer Poonam Jha's new party anthem "Maza Le Le" has made waves since its release under Kamakhya Beats. The launch event at Mumbai's PVR ICON saw industry celebrities appreciate the track and its creators. This vibrant song showcases Poonam's vocal prowess, emphasizing her rising popularity in the music scene.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-01-2026 17:53 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 17:53 IST
Poonam Jha's latest track, 'Maza Le Le,' is already turning heads as it launches under the Kamakhya Beats label. Celebrated at PVR ICON in Andheri, Mumbai, the song's release attracted high-profile industry figures who praised the track's infectious energy.

Notable attendees, including choreographer Ganesh Acharya and actress Pooja Chopra, commended Poonam for her performance. The song, directed by Abhishek Sharma, features choreography by Vishnu Deva and cinematography by Chennai Express' Dudley.

Poonam's past hits have garnered millions of views, solidifying her status among music enthusiasts. With Kamakhya Beats, founded by her husband Manoj Jha, she aims to elevate new talents, spotlighting women performers. The event reinforced Kamakhya's mission to blend beauty with rhythm, setting the stage for future successes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

