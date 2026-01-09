Unexpected Box Office Triumph: 'Laalo' Revolutionizes Gujarati Cinema

The Gujarati cinema landscape has been dramatically altered with the release of 'Laalo – Shree Krishna Sada Sahaayate', directed by Ankit Sakhiya. The film, which pays homage to the classics like 'Trapped' and 'Oh My God' without imitation, intrigued audiences with its unique storyline and compelling performances.

Starring Karan Joshi as a rickshaw driver named Laalo who finds himself inadvertently locked within a house intended for robbery, the film introduces a divine twist with the character of Lord Krishna, played by Shruhad Goswami. This narrative choice sets the film apart in the fabled folklore style yet remains refreshingly contemporary and relatable.

Since its release, the film has become the highest-grossing Gujarati film, surpassing Rs 100 crore in box office earnings. Director Sakhiya, alongside his creative team, deliberately avoided replicating the films that inspired them, focusing instead on carving out a distinct cinematic identity for 'Laalo'.

