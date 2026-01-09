Legacy in Crisis: The Thazhamon Family's Trial at Sabarimala

The arrest of Kandararu Rajeevaru, the chief priest of Kerala's esteemed Sabarimala temple, in connection with a gold loss case has reignited interest in the Thazhamon Madom, an ancient priestly family revered for guiding the temple's rituals across generations. This family, steeped in antiquity, is no stranger to controversy.

Famed for their deep roots linked to the legend of Lord Parasurama, the Thazhamon family resides in Chengannur, Alappuzha, with a significant role in Kerala's religious history. Their tantric lineage involves oversight of several ancient temples, notably those dedicated to Lord Shiva at Ettumanoor and Chengannur.

Despite their esteemed status, Rajeevaru's arrest and past controversies involving family members cast a shadow over their legacy. As Sabarimala prepares for the Makarajyoti festival, the intersection of spiritual tradition and human frailty is under public scrutiny once more, challenging the guardians of Lord Ayyappa's rituals.

