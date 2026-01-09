Left Menu

Legacy in Crisis: The Thazhamon Family's Trial at Sabarimala

The arrest of Kandararu Rajeevaru, chief priest of the Sabarimala temple, in a gold loss case, highlights the turbulent legacy of the Thazhamon family. Known for their ancient ties to Lord Ayyappa and other temples, the family faces scrutiny as past controversies resurface, challenging their revered priestly lineage.

Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 09-01-2026 18:29 IST
Legacy in Crisis: The Thazhamon Family's Trial at Sabarimala
  • India

The arrest of Kandararu Rajeevaru, the chief priest of Kerala's esteemed Sabarimala temple, in connection with a gold loss case has reignited interest in the Thazhamon Madom, an ancient priestly family revered for guiding the temple's rituals across generations. This family, steeped in antiquity, is no stranger to controversy.

Famed for their deep roots linked to the legend of Lord Parasurama, the Thazhamon family resides in Chengannur, Alappuzha, with a significant role in Kerala's religious history. Their tantric lineage involves oversight of several ancient temples, notably those dedicated to Lord Shiva at Ettumanoor and Chengannur.

Despite their esteemed status, Rajeevaru's arrest and past controversies involving family members cast a shadow over their legacy. As Sabarimala prepares for the Makarajyoti festival, the intersection of spiritual tradition and human frailty is under public scrutiny once more, challenging the guardians of Lord Ayyappa's rituals.

