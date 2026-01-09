Left Menu

Delhi's Unique Tactic: Chicken for Air Safety on Republic Day

In preparation for the Republic Day air show in Delhi, the Forest Department plans to use 1,275 kg of boneless chicken to distract black kites from air routes, lowering the risk of bird strikes on aircraft. This change from buffalo to chicken meat highlights efforts in wildlife and event management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2026 18:46 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 18:46 IST
  • Country:
  • India

As jets prepare to dominate the skies of Delhi for the prestigious Republic Day celebrations, the Delhi Forest Department is implementing an innovative strategy to keep black kites away from air routes. Using 1,275 kg of boneless chicken, officials aim to manage bird movement and ensure aviation safety during the event.

This meat-throwing exercise, coordinated annually with the Indian Air Force, targets the prevention of bird strikes that endanger low-flying aircraft. Traditionally, buffalo meat was used, but this year marks the introduction of chicken meat, reflecting a commitment to both wildlife management and event success.

The preventive measure will be executed across 20 city locations, such as Red Fort and Jama Masjid, where kite presence is significant. By feeding birds at these sites, authorities maintain a safe distance between flying routes and bird activities. The operation involves methodical chicken distribution at specific points to deter kites from the air show areas, ensuring a secure and seamless aerial display.

(With inputs from agencies.)

