Cultural Unity Takes Center Stage at National Rover-Ranger Jamboree

In an inspiring display of unity and cultural exchange, Chhattisgarh initiated the first National Rover-Ranger Jamboree led by Governor Ramen Deka. This significant event, hosted in Balod district, is aimed at fostering youth leadership and national integration among diverse cultural backgrounds.

Deka emphasized the importance of such gatherings in strengthening social harmony and expressed pride over Chhattisgarh setting a national precedent. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai highlighted that the jamboree, which welcomes around 15,000 Rovers and Rangers, provides an opportune platform for youth to develop discipline and service-oriented leadership.

Despite the success of the jamboree, a political dispute emerged between Education Minister Gajendra Yadav and MP Brijmohan Agrawal regarding leadership in the Bharat Scouts and Guides Chhattisgarh state association. Both parties remain optimistic about resolving the issue, ensuring the focus remains on the youth's development and national unity.