Parth Jindal Takes Helm as Chairman of Akzo Nobel India

Akzo Nobel India Ltd announced the appointment of Parth Jindal as its new Chairman. The decision, made by the board of directors, is subject to shareholders' approval. Jindal, Managing Director of JSW Paints, replaces Rajiv Rajgopal, who will transition to Joint Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer in 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2026 22:13 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 22:13 IST
Parth Jindal
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant leadership change, Akzo Nobel India Ltd appointed Parth Jindal as its new Chairman, effective immediately, subject to shareholders' approval.

Jindal succeeds Rajiv Rajgopal, who will transition to the role of Joint Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer from his current position as Chairman, beginning January 9, 2026.

This leadership reshuffle follows JSW Paints' acquisition of a majority stake in Akzo Nobel India last year in a landmark Rs 12,915-crore deal, solidifying Jindal's role in the company's strategic direction.

