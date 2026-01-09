Parth Jindal Takes Helm as Chairman of Akzo Nobel India

In a significant leadership change, Akzo Nobel India Ltd appointed Parth Jindal as its new Chairman, effective immediately, subject to shareholders' approval.

Jindal succeeds Rajiv Rajgopal, who will transition to the role of Joint Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer from his current position as Chairman, beginning January 9, 2026.

This leadership reshuffle follows JSW Paints' acquisition of a majority stake in Akzo Nobel India last year in a landmark Rs 12,915-crore deal, solidifying Jindal's role in the company's strategic direction.

(With inputs from agencies.)