Indian Cinema Shines: Four Films Vie for Oscars 2026

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has revealed its list of feature films eligible for the Best Picture category at the 2026 Oscars. Among the 201 films listed, four Indian titles have made the cut, including the Kannada blockbuster 'Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1' and Hindi film 'Tanvi The Great'.

The announcement, made as part of the 'Reminder List of Productions Eligible for the 98th Academy Awards', marks a critical step before nominations scheduled for announcement on January 22. Besides Rishabh Shetty's 'Kantara' and Anupam Kher's 'Tanvi', the other Indian contenders include the animated 'Mahavatar Narsimha' and Tamil debut 'Tourist Family'.

The inclusion provides a chance but not a guarantee at nomination as films undergo the Academy's rigorous voting process. Qualifying films must satisfy theatrical run requirements in major US cities and meet Academy inclusion standards, ensuring representation diversity. The awards ceremony will take place on March 15, 2026, with 24 award categories up for grabs.