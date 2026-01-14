Left Menu

President Murmu's Punjab and Rajasthan Convocation Tour

President Droupadi Murmu will visit Punjab and Rajasthan for two days to attend convocation ceremonies and an event. She will be at Guru Nanak Dev University in Amritsar, Dr B R Ambedkar National Institute of Technology in Jalandhar, and a religious gathering in Jaipur.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2026 18:07 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 18:07 IST
Droupadi Murmu
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu is set for a two-day tour in Punjab and Rajasthan, as announced by her office. Her itinerary begins on Thursday with a visit to the 50th annual convocation of Guru Nanak Dev University in Amritsar.

On January 16, President Murmu will attend the 21st convocation ceremony at Dr B R Ambedkar National Institute of Technology in Jalandhar. The presidential presence is expected to elevate the grandeur of both academic events.

Concluding her visit, President Murmu will grace the 1008 Kundiya Hanuman Mahayagya held by the Ramanand Mission in Jaipur, marking the end of her multi-state engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

