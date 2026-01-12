Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas Dazzle at Golden Globes 2026

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her husband, Nick Jonas, captured attention on the red carpet of the Golden Globe Awards 2026, dazzling attendees with their chic attire.

Chopra Jonas, who was also a presenter at the event, made an impressive entrance in a strapless navy-blue haute couture gown enhanced with diamond-studded accessories. She opted for a fitted bodice design paired with a dramatic two-tiered skirt.

Nick Jonas complemented her look with a sharply tailored double-breasted tuxedo featuring subtle pinstripes. The couple's appearance added glamour to the star-studded ceremony held at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, which is recognized for honoring exceptional work in film and television.

(With inputs from agencies.)