Heartfelt Farewells: The Nation Mourns Prashant Tamang

The mortal remains of renowned singer-actor Prashant Tamang, who passed away in Delhi, were flown to Bagdogra airport in Siliguri on Monday morning, where they were greeted by a somber assembly of notable figures, including BJP MP Raju Bista from Darjeeling, as part of a final tribute to the beloved artist.

Following his arrival, Tamang's remains are anticipated to proceed to Darjeeling for a public viewing at Chowrasta, allowing fans to pay their respects. His final rites will be conducted in the presence of his family and local villagers, according to Gorkha Shaheed Sewa Samiti (GSSS) National President Andrew Gurung, who spoke on Sunday.

BJP MP Raju Bista expressed deep sorrow over Tamang's untimely passing, acknowledging his significant contributions as both a singer and unifying figure for the Gorkha community. "He brought the Gorkha people together through his art. Our thoughts are with his young daughter and his wife, who works at Air India. We will support his family through this trying time," said Bista.

ADCP South-West Delhi, Abhimanyu Poswal, provided updates, disclosing that Tamang was declared dead at Mata Chanan Devi Hospital. An investigation is underway with forensic and crime teams involved, although no suspicious circumstances are expected pending the postmortem report.

Tamang, a winner of Indian Idol Season 3, had diversified into acting with notable roles, including an appearance in 'Paatal Lok Season 2' and an anticipated role in Salman Khan's 'Battle of Galwan'. His wife, Martha Aley, expressed gratitude for the widespread support and confirmed his death as natural, occurring in his sleep.

(With inputs from agencies.)