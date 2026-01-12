Left Menu

Heartfelt Farewells: The Nation Mourns Prashant Tamang

Prashant Tamang, acclaimed singer and actor, passed away in Delhi. His remains were received at Bagdogra airport with tributes from BJP MP Raju Bista and entertainment figures. Public viewing at Darjeeling's Chowrasta and final rites are planned. Tributes highlight his cultural contributions and family support during this difficult time.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-01-2026 11:18 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 11:18 IST
Heartfelt Farewells: The Nation Mourns Prashant Tamang
Prashant Tamang's mortal remains brought to Siliguri (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The mortal remains of renowned singer-actor Prashant Tamang, who passed away in Delhi, were flown to Bagdogra airport in Siliguri on Monday morning, where they were greeted by a somber assembly of notable figures, including BJP MP Raju Bista from Darjeeling, as part of a final tribute to the beloved artist.

Following his arrival, Tamang's remains are anticipated to proceed to Darjeeling for a public viewing at Chowrasta, allowing fans to pay their respects. His final rites will be conducted in the presence of his family and local villagers, according to Gorkha Shaheed Sewa Samiti (GSSS) National President Andrew Gurung, who spoke on Sunday.

BJP MP Raju Bista expressed deep sorrow over Tamang's untimely passing, acknowledging his significant contributions as both a singer and unifying figure for the Gorkha community. "He brought the Gorkha people together through his art. Our thoughts are with his young daughter and his wife, who works at Air India. We will support his family through this trying time," said Bista.

ADCP South-West Delhi, Abhimanyu Poswal, provided updates, disclosing that Tamang was declared dead at Mata Chanan Devi Hospital. An investigation is underway with forensic and crime teams involved, although no suspicious circumstances are expected pending the postmortem report.

Tamang, a winner of Indian Idol Season 3, had diversified into acting with notable roles, including an appearance in 'Paatal Lok Season 2' and an anticipated role in Salman Khan's 'Battle of Galwan'. His wife, Martha Aley, expressed gratitude for the widespread support and confirmed his death as natural, occurring in his sleep.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protest for Resettlement: Voices of Manipur's Displaced

Protest for Resettlement: Voices of Manipur's Displaced

 India
2
Anomaly Strikes: India's Trusted PSLV Faces Another Setback

Anomaly Strikes: India's Trusted PSLV Faces Another Setback

 Global
3
Trump Stirs Controversy with Cryptic Post on Venezuela

Trump Stirs Controversy with Cryptic Post on Venezuela

 United States
4
Debate, Education, and Nation-Building: VP Radhakrishnan's Address at JNU

Debate, Education, and Nation-Building: VP Radhakrishnan's Address at JNU

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026