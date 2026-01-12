A Legacy of Giving: Man Constructs Own Grave to Ease Family's Burden

An 80-year-old man from Telangana, Nakka Indrayya, made headlines for his unconventional act of constructing his own grave while still alive, aiming to relieve his family from future emotional and financial burdens.

Indrayya's life was characterized by altruism and a focus on community development. His elder brother, Nakka Bhumayya, shared how Indrayya built a church, distributed wealth among his children, and organized nine family weddings. A devoted husband, he erected his grave alongside his wife's, adding a plaque with life and death's eternal truths.

Indrayya's passing on January 11 saw villagers commemorate his selfless life. His story, highlighted by actions like cleaning his grave site and reflecting on mortality, serves as a lesson on facing life's end with acceptance and positivity. His death underlined a philosophy: true wealth lies in giving.

(With inputs from agencies.)