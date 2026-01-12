Left Menu

Protests Halt Interfaith Wedding Reception in Uttar Pradesh

In Uttar Pradesh, Hindu activists protested an interfaith wedding between Dr. Adnan and Neelam, causing the family to cancel the 'walima' (wedding reception) event. The protest led to the submission of a memorandum for legal action under the National Security Act, despite the marriage's legality.

Updated: 12-01-2026 16:38 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 16:38 IST
Protests Halt Interfaith Wedding Reception in Uttar Pradesh
  • India

Tensions flared in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur city as Hindu activists successfully disrupted an interfaith 'walima' ceremony, the wedding reception for Dr. Adnan and his Hindu bride, Neelam.

The couple, who had legally married via registry in Delhi, became the target of protests organized by local activists opposing the interfaith union.

Prompted by the commotion, police confirmed the cancelation of the event as calls for legal action under the National Security Act intensified, highlighting ongoing religious tensions in the region.

