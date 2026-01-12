Protests Halt Interfaith Wedding Reception in Uttar Pradesh

Tensions flared in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur city as Hindu activists successfully disrupted an interfaith 'walima' ceremony, the wedding reception for Dr. Adnan and his Hindu bride, Neelam.

The couple, who had legally married via registry in Delhi, became the target of protests organized by local activists opposing the interfaith union.

Prompted by the commotion, police confirmed the cancelation of the event as calls for legal action under the National Security Act intensified, highlighting ongoing religious tensions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)