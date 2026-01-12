Protests Halt Interfaith Wedding Reception in Uttar Pradesh
In Uttar Pradesh, Hindu activists protested an interfaith wedding between Dr. Adnan and Neelam, causing the family to cancel the 'walima' (wedding reception) event. The protest led to the submission of a memorandum for legal action under the National Security Act, despite the marriage's legality.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 12-01-2026 16:38 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 16:38 IST
- Country:
- India
Tensions flared in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur city as Hindu activists successfully disrupted an interfaith 'walima' ceremony, the wedding reception for Dr. Adnan and his Hindu bride, Neelam.
The couple, who had legally married via registry in Delhi, became the target of protests organized by local activists opposing the interfaith union.
Prompted by the commotion, police confirmed the cancelation of the event as calls for legal action under the National Security Act intensified, highlighting ongoing religious tensions in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Iran's Leadership in Crisis: Protests Challenge the Theocracy
Turkey Cautions Against Foreign Intervention in Iran Amidst Protests
Priyanka Gandhi: Spearheading Congress Resurgence in Uttar Pradesh
US-Iran Tensions Amidst Violent Protests and Talks Proposal
Iran's Unyielding Protests: A Clash of Governance and Global Politics