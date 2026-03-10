Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Moves to Amend Discriminatory Leprosy Law

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet has taken a significant step toward eliminating discrimination against leprosy-affected individuals by approving an amendment to the state's anti-beggary law. This decision follows a Supreme Court directive urging states to revise discriminatory legal provisions.

The amendment involves removing references to leprosy from Section 21 of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Beggary Act, 1975, thereby aligning the law with the Mental Healthcare Act, 2017. This move is expected to modernize the law, fostering dignity and human rights standards for affected individuals in society.

The proposed amendment bill is set for presentation in the state legislature. The Supreme Court previously called for prompt action from states to correct legal provisions stigmatizing leprosy patients, emphasizing the importance of adhering to constitutional obligations and providing equal rights to all citizens.

