Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Moves to Amend Discriminatory Leprosy Law

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet has approved removing demeaning references to leprosy-affected individuals from the state's anti-beggary law, following a Supreme Court directive. This amendment aligns with modern health standards, eliminating discrimination and promoting dignity. The updated bill will soon be presented in the state legislature.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 10-03-2026 21:36 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 21:36 IST
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet has taken a significant step toward eliminating discrimination against leprosy-affected individuals by approving an amendment to the state's anti-beggary law. This decision follows a Supreme Court directive urging states to revise discriminatory legal provisions.

The amendment involves removing references to leprosy from Section 21 of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Beggary Act, 1975, thereby aligning the law with the Mental Healthcare Act, 2017. This move is expected to modernize the law, fostering dignity and human rights standards for affected individuals in society.

The proposed amendment bill is set for presentation in the state legislature. The Supreme Court previously called for prompt action from states to correct legal provisions stigmatizing leprosy patients, emphasizing the importance of adhering to constitutional obligations and providing equal rights to all citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

