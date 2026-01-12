Celebrating Excellence: Bajaj Foundation and Vishwa Yuvak Kendra Honored on National Youth Day

On National Youth Day, Bajaj Foundation and Vishwa Yuvak Kendra were honored with the 'Recognition of Excellence' award in Agartala, Tripura. Presented by Tripura's Chief Minister, Prof. (Dr.) Manik Saha, the award acknowledges the organizations' national contributions.

Bajaj Foundation's recognition stems from its efforts in organizing Heritage Fest 2025 and initiatives in natural farming, education, and water conservation. Vishwa Yuvak Kendra received accolades for advancing youth development, integration, and capacity-building among civil society organizations.

The awards emphasize their vital roles in empowering communities, preserving cultural heritage, and promoting national progress, celebrated during an international event inclusive of youth from several neighboring countries.