Left Menu

Celebrating Excellence: Bajaj Foundation and Vishwa Yuvak Kendra Honored on National Youth Day

Bajaj Foundation and Vishwa Yuvak Kendra were awarded the 'Recognition of Excellence' by Tripura's Chief Minister for their contributions to national development. The awards recognize Bajaj's efforts in sustainable development and heritage conservation, and Vishwa Yuvak Kendra's role in youth leadership and national integration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2026 17:21 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 17:21 IST
Celebrating Excellence: Bajaj Foundation and Vishwa Yuvak Kendra Honored on National Youth Day
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On National Youth Day, Bajaj Foundation and Vishwa Yuvak Kendra were honored with the 'Recognition of Excellence' award in Agartala, Tripura. Presented by Tripura's Chief Minister, Prof. (Dr.) Manik Saha, the award acknowledges the organizations' national contributions.

Bajaj Foundation's recognition stems from its efforts in organizing Heritage Fest 2025 and initiatives in natural farming, education, and water conservation. Vishwa Yuvak Kendra received accolades for advancing youth development, integration, and capacity-building among civil society organizations.

The awards emphasize their vital roles in empowering communities, preserving cultural heritage, and promoting national progress, celebrated during an international event inclusive of youth from several neighboring countries.

TRENDING

1
Arrests Made in High-Profile Land Dispute Death

Arrests Made in High-Profile Land Dispute Death

 India
2
Exam Paper Leak Scandal: Teachers Arrested, Students Detained

Exam Paper Leak Scandal: Teachers Arrested, Students Detained

 India
3
India Advances Skilling Ecosystem with New NCVET Innovations

India Advances Skilling Ecosystem with New NCVET Innovations

 India
4
British Columbia Strengthens Trade Ties with India

British Columbia Strengthens Trade Ties with India

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026