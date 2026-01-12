Court Blocks Unauthorized Use of Kamal Haasan's Image

The Madras High Court on Monday issued a temporary injunction against the commercial use of actor Kamal Haasan's name and photographs.

The court's decision follows a civil suit filed by Haasan, who accused the Chennai-based firm 'Neeye Vidai' of exploiting his photograph, name, title 'Ulaganayagan,' and famous dialogues without permission for their clothing products.

Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy upheld the arguments presented by Senior Counsel Satish Parasaran and Advocate Vijayan Subramanian, who advocated for safeguarding the actor's personality rights. The judge also ordered 'Neeye Vidai' to submit a counter-affidavit and adjourned the proceedings to February, specifying that only commercial use is restricted, not usage in cartoons.

(With inputs from agencies.)