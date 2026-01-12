Left Menu

Court Blocks Unauthorized Use of Kamal Haasan's Image

The Madras High Court issued an interim injunction preventing the use of actor Kamal Haasan's name, image, and dialogues by a Chennai firm for commercial purposes. The actor's legal team argued for the protection of personality rights. The firm 'Neeye Vidai' was directed to respond by February.

The Madras High Court on Monday issued a temporary injunction against the commercial use of actor Kamal Haasan's name and photographs.

The court's decision follows a civil suit filed by Haasan, who accused the Chennai-based firm 'Neeye Vidai' of exploiting his photograph, name, title 'Ulaganayagan,' and famous dialogues without permission for their clothing products.

Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy upheld the arguments presented by Senior Counsel Satish Parasaran and Advocate Vijayan Subramanian, who advocated for safeguarding the actor's personality rights. The judge also ordered 'Neeye Vidai' to submit a counter-affidavit and adjourned the proceedings to February, specifying that only commercial use is restricted, not usage in cartoons.

