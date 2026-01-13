Left Menu

Transforming Rajghat: Delhi's New Nightlife and Cultural Epicenter

The Delhi government is exploring plans to redevelop the closed Rajghat power plant site into a vibrant nightlife and cultural hub. Proposals include a Yamuna promenade, food street, cultural plazas, and modular spaces. The initiative aims to blend education, culture, and recreation, inspired by global redevelopment models.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2026 00:17 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 00:17 IST
Delhi is poised for a transformative urban project as the government considers turning the defunct Rajghat power plant into a bustling nightlife and cultural hub. Proposals unveiled Monday suggest creating a vibrant Yamuna promenade with a food street and cultural plazas, inspired by global models like Battersea Power Station in London and Mumbai's Lower Parel.

The plan envisions a blend of eco-friendly tourism and recreational spaces, including LED-lit walkways, a 24/7 youth learning center, and a pedestrian-friendly environment. Officials hint at a private-public partnership model to bring this vision to life, promising a modern and sustainable urban space.

A proposed feature is a designated food street with local vendors offering authentic Delhi flavors, a virtual reality heritage museum, and innovative entertainment zones. The redevelopment of the 45-acre Rajghat site, originally shut down in 2015 due to environmental issues, could set a precedent for similar projects across the capital.

