Tragic Assassination of Corsican Leader at Funeral

Alain Orsoni, a prominent figure in Corsican politics and the former president of the AC Ajaccio soccer club, was fatally shot during his mother's funeral in Corsica, according to reports from French media quoting judicial sources. Orsoni, aged 71, had a history deeply intertwined with Corsican nationalism.

The tragic event, which took place amidst a moment of mourning, has spurred Ajaccio public prosecutor Nicolas Septe to launch an investigation into the murder, believed to have been committed by an organized gang, as reported by Le Monde.

Orsoni was known for his leadership role in the Corsican National Liberation Front in the 1980s. He later established the Movement for Self-Determination. Due to internal conflicts within the nationalist movement, he left Corsica in 1996, living in exile until his return to the island years later.

