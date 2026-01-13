Tensions Escalate as Anti-Hamas Forces Claim High-Profile Assassination
A Palestinian militia reportedly supported by Israel has assassinated a senior Hamas police official in a localized conflict within Gaza, fueling further instability. This killing, attributed to Israeli collaborators, adds pressure to Hamas in a war-torn region where anti-Hamas groups are emerging despite local unpopularity.
An Israeli-backed Palestinian militia claimed responsibility for the assassination of a senior Hamas police officer in the southern Gaza Strip, intensifying an already volatile situation in the region.
Murdered official Mahmoud Al-Astal led the criminal police unit in Khan Younis. His death, in what Hamas describes as an attack by 'Israeli collaborators', exacerbates tensions as local anti-Hamas groups appear to gain traction.
Increased Israeli support for these factions, acknowledged by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, is creating a complex dynamic where power struggles threaten what fragile peace remains in Gaza after a devastating war.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Demographic Concerns and Political Tensions in Mumbai: BJP's Accusations
Pune Preps for Elections Amid Rising Political Tensions and International Sporting Event
Currency Shakeup: Swiss Franc and Euro Surge Amid U.S. Political Tensions
Vijayabhaskar Revives Karur Campaign Amid Political Tensions
Bommai Accuses Mamata of Leveraging 'Bogus Voters' Amid Political Tensions