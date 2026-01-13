Left Menu

Tensions Escalate as Anti-Hamas Forces Claim High-Profile Assassination

A Palestinian militia reportedly supported by Israel has assassinated a senior Hamas police official in a localized conflict within Gaza, fueling further instability. This killing, attributed to Israeli collaborators, adds pressure to Hamas in a war-torn region where anti-Hamas groups are emerging despite local unpopularity.

An Israeli-backed Palestinian militia claimed responsibility for the assassination of a senior Hamas police officer in the southern Gaza Strip, intensifying an already volatile situation in the region.

Murdered official Mahmoud Al-Astal led the criminal police unit in Khan Younis. His death, in what Hamas describes as an attack by 'Israeli collaborators', exacerbates tensions as local anti-Hamas groups appear to gain traction.

Increased Israeli support for these factions, acknowledged by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, is creating a complex dynamic where power struggles threaten what fragile peace remains in Gaza after a devastating war.

