Tensions Escalate as Anti-Hamas Forces Claim High-Profile Assassination

An Israeli-backed Palestinian militia claimed responsibility for the assassination of a senior Hamas police officer in the southern Gaza Strip, intensifying an already volatile situation in the region.

Murdered official Mahmoud Al-Astal led the criminal police unit in Khan Younis. His death, in what Hamas describes as an attack by 'Israeli collaborators', exacerbates tensions as local anti-Hamas groups appear to gain traction.

Increased Israeli support for these factions, acknowledged by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, is creating a complex dynamic where power struggles threaten what fragile peace remains in Gaza after a devastating war.

