Exploring Peace Through Military Heritage at NDWBF 2026

The 53rd New Delhi World Book Fair is spotlighting India's military heritage amid a theme titled 'War for Peace.' The iconic event emphasizes the Indian Armed Forces' pivotal role in national identity.

A key attraction at the fair is the expansive Indian Army pavilion, offering an immersive journey through archival narratives and interactive installations. Visitors can delve into military history through numerous books and engaging exhibits.

The fair, free for public attendance, features live military equipment displays, tributes to Param Vir Chakra awardees, and a multitude of defence-related discussions. It hosts global participants, making it a significant cultural gathering.

