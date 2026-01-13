Left Menu

Exploring Peace Through Military Heritage at NDWBF 2026

The 53rd New Delhi World Book Fair showcases military heritage with a focus on Indian Armed Forces' role in nation-building. Highlights include a 1,000-square-foot Army pavilion, interactive exhibits, over 500 military-themed books, and live equipment displays. The event features 100+ defence-related talks and is free to the public.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2026 17:24 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 17:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The 53rd New Delhi World Book Fair is spotlighting India's military heritage amid a theme titled 'War for Peace.' The iconic event emphasizes the Indian Armed Forces' pivotal role in national identity.

A key attraction at the fair is the expansive Indian Army pavilion, offering an immersive journey through archival narratives and interactive installations. Visitors can delve into military history through numerous books and engaging exhibits.

The fair, free for public attendance, features live military equipment displays, tributes to Param Vir Chakra awardees, and a multitude of defence-related discussions. It hosts global participants, making it a significant cultural gathering.

(With inputs from agencies.)

