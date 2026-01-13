French Farmers Protest EU-South American Trade Deal
French farmers protested in Paris using 350 tractors to demand government action against low incomes and the EU's proposed trade deal with South America. They argue it threatens local agriculture by introducing cheaper imports. The government promises support as European Parliament begins reviewing the deal.
Tuesday saw French farmers driving 350 tractors through Paris to Parliament, protesting low incomes and a potentially damaging EU trade deal with South America.
Police guided the convoy, causing rush-hour chaos. Farmers are pushing for immediate government intervention to protect France's food security amidst rising costs and regulatory pressures.
While President Macron's government voices opposition to the Mercosur deal, EU Commission's President von der Leyen is set to formalize it Saturday. The proposal faces a contentious journey through European Parliament.
