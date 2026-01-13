Left Menu

Lohri Celebrations Illuminate Punjab and Haryana with Cultural Fervor

Lohri, a vibrant festival celebrated in Punjab and Haryana, featured bonfires and traditional dances. Dignitaries, including state governors and chief ministers, gathered at the Punjab Lok Bhawan to honor the event. The festival symbolizes cultural heritage, community bonding, and prosperity for all.

  • Country:
  • India

The colorful festival of Lohri was celebrated with zeal across Punjab and Haryana on Tuesday, showcasing the region's rich cultural heritage. Bonfires, traditional dances, and folk songs marked the occasion, drawing people together in festive unity.

At the heart of the celebrations was a function hosted by Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria at the Lok Bhavan. Key dignitaries, including Haryana's Governor and chief ministers of both states, attended the event, reflecting the festival's social and cultural significance.

Lohri encapsulates community spirit as families share sweets and engage in traditional activities, strengthening bonds and preserving civilisational values. The vibrant display of unity through dance, song, and kite flying underlined the festival's message of inclusiveness and joy.

